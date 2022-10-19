Former RHOA Star Claudia Jordan Counters Meghan Markle's Claims About Deal Or No Deal

During the latest episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, Meghan Markle opened up about her time on "Deal or No Deal" and revealed the truth about her experience as one of the women who opened the briefcases during the game show. Meghan explained that she was grateful for the opportunity, but not happy with how it made her feel. "I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were there," she said. "I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype."

Meghan joined "Deal or No Deal" during Season 2 in 2006, according to TMZ, but ended up leaving the show in 2007 because she felt as though she was being "reduced to a bimbo." The Duchess of Sussex claimed that she was told to "suck in" her stomach while on-stage and felt that she was always being objectified while working at the show. She told listeners, "I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype: the word 'bimbo,'" she shared on the podcast.

Meghan's comments during the latest segment of "Archetypes" may have surprised or disappointed listeners, but one former "Deal or No Deal" girl is refuting the duchess's claims that the show's models were treated poorly.