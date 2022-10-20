Cheryl Burke's Time On DWTS Seems To Be Nearing An End
Could Cheryl Burke be moving on from "Dancing with the Stars" for good? Burke hinted that she's thankful and grateful to have had one last hurrah with her longtime friend, Sam Champion. In an Instagram post announcing their Season 31 partnership, the professional dancer shared a video clip from about 10 years ago, joking that the weather anchor was her "new dance partner," and indicating that Champion had dreams of competing on the show for nearly a decade.
Burke's reaction to being in the bottom two during the third week of competition also implied that she's ready to leave her 25-season run on a positive note. "With this season, in particular, there's peace along with the whole elimination process," Burke told Us Weekly, mentioning that the competition is fierce this season. "We are very blessed to still be in this competition, to be quite honest," she added.
In September, just after the Season 31 premiere, the "Dance Moms" alum told Fox News Digital that dancing "saved her life," especially after opening up about her sobriety and dealing with a divorce. Furthermore, Burke mentioned that the show and its people — whom she calls her "family" — give her "a purpose in life." But it seems that she's also ready to hang up her heels and focus on other things.
Cheryl Burke says Season 31 of DWTS will 'likely' be her last
After being eliminated from Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars," Cheryl Burke and Sam Champion discussed how physically taxing training can be for the celebrities and the pros alike. "It's like training for the Olympics," Burke, a two-time Mirrorball trophy winner, told "Good Morning America."
And now it seems that Burke's ready to say goodbye to it all. "A lot of people have asked me if this is my last season," she told Entertainment Tonight. "The answer to that question is likely yes, this is my last season, as a dancer that is." She mentioned that the decision isn't because she wants to have a baby, but she does want to be a part of the show somehow, suggesting that she'd like to be a judge or an additional host.
Although Burke might be saying goodbye to being a "DWTS" pro at the moment, she may have the itch to come back. Mark Ballas said goodbye to the ballroom after Season 25 to focus on his music career, but after a five-season hiatus, he's back on the show. "You can take the boy out of the ballroom, but you can't take the ballroom out of the boy," executive producer Conrad Green told Entertainment Weekly. Maybe it'll be the same for Burke.