Cheryl Burke's Time On DWTS Seems To Be Nearing An End

Could Cheryl Burke be moving on from "Dancing with the Stars" for good? Burke hinted that she's thankful and grateful to have had one last hurrah with her longtime friend, Sam Champion. In an Instagram post announcing their Season 31 partnership, the professional dancer shared a video clip from about 10 years ago, joking that the weather anchor was her "new dance partner," and indicating that Champion had dreams of competing on the show for nearly a decade.

Burke's reaction to being in the bottom two during the third week of competition also implied that she's ready to leave her 25-season run on a positive note. "With this season, in particular, there's peace along with the whole elimination process," Burke told Us Weekly, mentioning that the competition is fierce this season. "We are very blessed to still be in this competition, to be quite honest," she added.

In September, just after the Season 31 premiere, the "Dance Moms" alum told Fox News Digital that dancing "saved her life," especially after opening up about her sobriety and dealing with a divorce. Furthermore, Burke mentioned that the show and its people — whom she calls her "family" — give her "a purpose in life." But it seems that she's also ready to hang up her heels and focus on other things.