Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Honest About Her Mended Relationship With Will's Ex Sheree Zampino

All the media ado about Will Smith's marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith can make one forget about his first wife, Sheree Zampino. Sharing one adult son, Trey, with Zampino, Will and the Whoop Ash founder parted ways in 1995 following a three-year marriage. Two years later, he tied the knot with Jada. As often happens in a blended family, the early days were rather rocky. On a May 2018 episode of Jada's "Red Table Talk," Zampino joined the "Madagascar" star to discuss their past differences. Both parties recalled that the two women butted heads early on over Trey's co-parenting. According to Jada, she answered her stepson's phone on one such occasion, which quickly escalated into her and Zampino exchanging "fighting words." "You picked up the phone, and I wasn't really respectful." Zampino admitted, revealing that Jada hung up on her.

Things couldn't have been easy, either with Will remarrying just two years after his split from Zampino. In October 2018, Will himself appeared on "Red Table Talk" to discuss transitioning from one marriage to the other. During one incident whilst still married to Zampino, the "I Am Legend" star recalled "sitting in a stall and... crying and laughing uncontrollably" because he couldn't reconcile his aversion to getting divorced with his feelings for Jada. Shortly after, he and Zampino ended things and the rest was history.

Although fences are mended on both sides today, Jada and Zampino recently opened up on the hard work it took to get there.