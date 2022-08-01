Sheree Zampino Details Rocky Co-Parenting Relationship With Will And Jada Smith

Will Smith and Sheree Zampino pulled the plug on their marriage — after just three years — back in 1995. Together they share a son, Trey Smith, but unfortunately they butted heads a few times over their different co-parenting styles. Speaking to David Yontef on the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, Zampino said that there were "three different dynamics, three different personalities and [three] different belief systems," meaning that Jada Pinkett Smith also had a say in raising her new stepson, who was just 5 years old when she and Will got married. Zampino continued, "My thing was with Jada — it was like, as long as she treats him well, we're good. Then, sometimes, moms get jealous. It's like, 'I'm getting jealous over another woman 'cause she's treating my child right? What? That's insane! Don't you want her to treat your child right?'"

Zampino added that thankfully they are all on the "same frequency" now. That, and she also showed Will nothing but love after his win for Best Actor at the Oscars, despite his slap controversy. She shared on Instagram a photo of the exes together and wrote, "Epic Night! Congratulations again — when 1 wins we all win!" Clearly, Will must be doing something right if he's still got his ex-wife's support after all of these years, right?