Sheree Zampino Details Rocky Co-Parenting Relationship With Will And Jada Smith
It's safe to say that it hasn't been a good week, a good month, or a good year for Will Smith. The Hollywood star waited almost five months before issuing his long-awaited Oscars slap apology to Chris Rock. Smith took to his Instagram account to express his deep sorrow over the matter and while he admitted that Rock wasn't ready to talk about the incident just yet, he did say, "I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world. If you hang on, I promise we'll be able to be friends again."
And while some critics have been raising an eyebrow or two over Will's words and actions, per Variety, he also insists that his wife Jada Pinkett Smith had nothing to do with his decision to walk across the stage and slap Rock across the face in front of an audience of millions. That said, it now seems like another person from Will's past is throwing a little shade at the couple, but for a totally different reason. Will's ex, Sheree Zampino, admits that co-parenting with the couple has been anything but easy.
Sheree Zampino says that co-parenting with Will and Jada hasn't been easy
Will Smith and Sheree Zampino pulled the plug on their marriage — after just three years — back in 1995. Together they share a son, Trey Smith, but unfortunately they butted heads a few times over their different co-parenting styles. Speaking to David Yontef on the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, Zampino said that there were "three different dynamics, three different personalities and [three] different belief systems," meaning that Jada Pinkett Smith also had a say in raising her new stepson, who was just 5 years old when she and Will got married. Zampino continued, "My thing was with Jada — it was like, as long as she treats him well, we're good. Then, sometimes, moms get jealous. It's like, 'I'm getting jealous over another woman 'cause she's treating my child right? What? That's insane! Don't you want her to treat your child right?'"
Zampino added that thankfully they are all on the "same frequency" now. That, and she also showed Will nothing but love after his win for Best Actor at the Oscars, despite his slap controversy. She shared on Instagram a photo of the exes together and wrote, "Epic Night! Congratulations again — when 1 wins we all win!" Clearly, Will must be doing something right if he's still got his ex-wife's support after all of these years, right?