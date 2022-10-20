Kris Jenner Has An Odd Request For The Kardashians When Dies
When it comes to pretty much any topic in their lives, the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan is an open book. The family has literally been on our television screens for over a decade (if you can believe it), starting with "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" from 2007 through 2021 (via IMDb) and then inking another massive deal with Hulu in 2021 for a new show, "The Kardashians."
Over the years, we have heard the family talk about a variety of topics, including death, both on and off the hit show. The death of the late Robert Kardashian is no exception. The father of Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob died in 2003 following his cancer diagnosis. Robert was a famous lawyer who was part of OJ Simpson's legal team, and though he died before the family's hit show took off, his memory was still in the spotlight during their rise to fame. When speaking with Giuliana Rancic in 2014 (via the Daily Mail), Kris became emotional as she talked about Robert's death and cancer diagnosis, which came 12 years after they divorced. "The knowledge that he had cancer was one thing, but to think it would actually take his life," she told Rancic. "I never in a million years thought that would happen to him."
Now, Kris is thinking about what will happen when her time comes, and she has a pretty odd request for her kids.
Not all of Kris Jenner's kids are on board with her death request
Many people make wills and other plans to get things in order for when their time comes, but, momager Kris Jenner has a pretty bizarre request for her children when she dies, and unsurprisingly, it involves fashion. According to People, the topic of death came up on an episode of the family's hit Hulu show, "The Kardashians," where Kris was thinking about plans for the end of her life after experiencing some pretty intense hip pain following surgery.
"Kim [Kardashian] asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it," Kris told her daughter Kylie Jenner over the phone. And while Kim may think it's a great idea, Kylie didn't hold her feelings back, telling her mom that it's a "weird" thing to want to do. It was then that Khloé Kardashian — who doesn't hold anything back — interjected. "Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?" she asked. Kris, of course, still insisted that it was a "great idea," while Khloé agreed with Kylie and thought it was weird.
But, if it ever did happen, we know that the necklace would not be your typical one and it would likely be over the top. Kris is known for her pricey jewelry and in 2018, the Daily Mail reported that the momager purchased an $8,500 necklace as a tribute to her grandkids. Not included? Ashes.