Kris Jenner Has An Odd Request For The Kardashians When Dies

When it comes to pretty much any topic in their lives, the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan is an open book. The family has literally been on our television screens for over a decade (if you can believe it), starting with "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" from 2007 through 2021 (via IMDb) and then inking another massive deal with Hulu in 2021 for a new show, "The Kardashians."

Over the years, we have heard the family talk about a variety of topics, including death, both on and off the hit show. The death of the late Robert Kardashian is no exception. The father of Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob died in 2003 following his cancer diagnosis. Robert was a famous lawyer who was part of OJ Simpson's legal team, and though he died before the family's hit show took off, his memory was still in the spotlight during their rise to fame. When speaking with Giuliana Rancic in 2014 (via the Daily Mail), Kris became emotional as she talked about Robert's death and cancer diagnosis, which came 12 years after they divorced. "The knowledge that he had cancer was one thing, but to think it would actually take his life," she told Rancic. "I never in a million years thought that would happen to him."

Now, Kris is thinking about what will happen when her time comes, and she has a pretty odd request for her kids.