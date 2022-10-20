Howard Stern Isn't Holding Back His Fury At Kanye West

Howard Stern has never been one to hold back, and on the October 19, 2022 episode of The Howard Stern Show (via Daily Mail) he went after Kanye West. The famed host admitted he was tempted to not talk about the rapper so as not to devote any energy to him, but decided he could no longer remain silent. "I'm really tired of people excusing his behavior by saying, 'Well, he's just mentally ill,'" he told listeners. Honing in on Ye's antisemitic remarks, Stern (who is Jewish and shared how he himself has experienced violent antisemitic behavior) played a clip of the musician's recent interview with Chris Cuomo in which, per New York Post, he accused the "Jewish underground media mafia" of trying to sabotage his career. Highlighting his own experiences with the press, Stern addressed Ye directly, slamming, "Guess what, douchebag? When they write about me, they call me the shock jock — you don't have control over [that]." He even went as far as to make a jarring comparison, saying, "Kanye used to be fun crazy — now he's like Hitler."

As for Ye, he's since sort of apologized for his remarks. Speaking with Piers Morgan, Ye said he's not sorry for making the comments, but he did eventually concede, "I will say I'm sorry for the people I hurt." Seemingly trying to justify his beliefs, he added, "Hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt."