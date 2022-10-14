Kanye West Reportedly Goes Past The Point Of No Return With The Kardashians
It sounds like Kanye "Ye" West may have finally burned his bridges when it comes to the Kardashians. It's not exactly been under the radar news that West has had a rocky relationship with the K family ever since his former wife, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce in 2021 — and things only seem to have gone from bad to worse for their family relations ever since then.
West was never happy about Kardashian's now defunct relationship with Pete Davidson, but, since they split up, he only seems to have taken further aim at the mother of his children and her famous family members. One of the most shocking incidents came in October when West and Khloe got into a war of words on Instagram after Kim's sister asked her former brother-in-law to stop with the public slams. "Please leave [Kim] and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish," she wrote in a comment under one of West's now deleted Instagram posts, per People. But this is Yeezy we're talking about, so he didn't exactly about to make things private. "You are lying and are liars," he hit back as part of his lengthy response.
Shortly after that, West appeared to hit his is ex-wife with the ultimate diss when he posed with her ex-boyfriend (and adult video co-star) Ray J on the red carpet.
Why Kim Kardashian may never forgive Kanye West
It sounds like Kim Kardashian and her family have no interest in reconciling with Kanye West this time. Despite West always making it back into the family fold after his outbursts, a source is claiming that he may never find his way back into "The Kardashians" stars' good books this time around. The insider told Hollywood Life that Kim Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, has been particularly hurt by his antics, while claiming the whole family feel like he's constantly coming for them. "They have been down this road with Kanye before and every single time that they forgive him he goes and throws them all under the bus again. But this time is different."
West previously opened up about how he's been co-parenting with Kim during a September interview with "Good Morning America," claiming he'd been fighting with his ex over their kids. "I'm their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It's not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men's voices matter," he said.
That came around six months after Kim claimed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she was taking the high road when it comes to the father of his children. "I'm always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective," she explained. "As hard as it can be sometimes, I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever's best for the kids."