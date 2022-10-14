Kanye West Reportedly Goes Past The Point Of No Return With The Kardashians

It sounds like Kanye "Ye" West may have finally burned his bridges when it comes to the Kardashians. It's not exactly been under the radar news that West has had a rocky relationship with the K family ever since his former wife, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce in 2021 — and things only seem to have gone from bad to worse for their family relations ever since then.

West was never happy about Kardashian's now defunct relationship with Pete Davidson, but, since they split up, he only seems to have taken further aim at the mother of his children and her famous family members. One of the most shocking incidents came in October when West and Khloe got into a war of words on Instagram after Kim's sister asked her former brother-in-law to stop with the public slams. "Please leave [Kim] and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish," she wrote in a comment under one of West's now deleted Instagram posts, per People. But this is Yeezy we're talking about, so he didn't exactly about to make things private. "You are lying and are liars," he hit back as part of his lengthy response.

Shortly after that, West appeared to hit his is ex-wife with the ultimate diss when he posed with her ex-boyfriend (and adult video co-star) Ray J on the red carpet.