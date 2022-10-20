Which Talent Reality Series Is Fans' Favorite? - Nicki Swift Survey

Reality television has expanded a great deal since "The Real World" premiered on MTV in 1992. And though producers have since launched every type of reality show under the sun, reality talent shows have always captivated audiences. This past Summer, "America's Got Talent," which first premiered in 2006, dominated its competition in its Tuesday time slot, according to Deadline. And although "American Idol" has evolved far past its hey day, when it catapulted singers such as Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson into successful careers, it was still beating out other reality shows in 2019, per TV By The Numbers (via Gold Derby) — and that was without former judge Simon Cowell's charming wit.

Newer generation programs like "The Voice," "The Masked Singer," and "X Factor, " have also cemented themselves as much-watch TV and contributed to some of the biggest reality TV moments of all time. Just think about the excitement you feel as you watch "The Voice" judges fight over which contestants will join their team, or the thrill of seeing the costume on "The Masked Singer" each week. Of course, we can't forget about fans' elation that comes when an "America's Got Talent" judge presses the "golden buzzer," sending the lucky contestant straight to the live performance phase. With so many to choose from, we asked Nicki Swift readers to vote on their favorite reality talent show to find out which one reigns supreme.