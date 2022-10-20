Alec Baldwin's Rust Will Resume Filming After Fatal On-Set Shooting
The status of Alec Baldwin's "Rust" movie has been up in the air since a fatal shooting took place on-set in October 2021. As CNN recapped, the tragedy struck as Baldwin, who plays the film's lead character, was practicing a "cross draw" with a prop gun. Though he had previously been informed that the gun was "cold" or unloaded, the weapon fired and struck both cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Hutchins died from her injuries after being airlifted to a hospital, while Souza has since recovered.
Filming was promptly halted, while a myriad of legal questions and battles began to envelop key players in the incident. According to The New York Times, the Santa Fe County District Attorney's Office recently filed a funding request, noting that they could have several high-profile cases on their hands if charges are filed against Baldwin and other set members.
Baldwin sat down with ABC News to assert his innocence. "Someone is responsible for what happened ... but I know it's not me," he said. "I don't know how that bullet arrived in that gun ... I didn't pull the trigger." Now, we're gaining further insight into what's next for the film.
Rust will resume filming in January 2023
A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by Halyna Hutchins' husband and 9-year-old son ... and the outcome seems surprisingly positive for those involved. In a statement (via the Associated Press), Hutchins' widower said, "Our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board, in January 2023."
Alec Baldwin also shared the news, posting a screenshot of an article announcing the settlement to his Instagram. "Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son," the actor wrote in his caption. "We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."
His post received mixed reactions, with one incredulous user writing, "You can't really continue to make this movie, can you?" Still, the wishes seem to be in line with those of Hutchins' family, who hope that the completed movie can further the talented cinematographers' legacy. Although Variety reports that some of the original crew "[wants] nothing to do with it," another expressed hope that it would "bring a sense of closure."