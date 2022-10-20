Alec Baldwin's Rust Will Resume Filming After Fatal On-Set Shooting

The status of Alec Baldwin's "Rust" movie has been up in the air since a fatal shooting took place on-set in October 2021. As CNN recapped, the tragedy struck as Baldwin, who plays the film's lead character, was practicing a "cross draw" with a prop gun. Though he had previously been informed that the gun was "cold" or unloaded, the weapon fired and struck both cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Hutchins died from her injuries after being airlifted to a hospital, while Souza has since recovered.

Filming was promptly halted, while a myriad of legal questions and battles began to envelop key players in the incident. According to The New York Times, the Santa Fe County District Attorney's Office recently filed a funding request, noting that they could have several high-profile cases on their hands if charges are filed against Baldwin and other set members.

Baldwin sat down with ABC News to assert his innocence. "Someone is responsible for what happened ... but I know it's not me," he said. "I don't know how that bullet arrived in that gun ... I didn't pull the trigger." Now, we're gaining further insight into what's next for the film.