Reba McEntire Had One Goal In Mind While Raising Her Son

Reba McEntire is not just a country music extraordinaire — she's also a proud mom! In 1990, with her then-husband Narvel Blackstock, McEntire gave birth to her only biological child, son Shelby Blackstock, per Country Music Nation. According to the outlet, Blackstock deeply respects his mom and her achievements as a singer. In 2011, he attended her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. Though she's a legend in fans' eyes, Blackstock sees McEntire as a down-to-earth human. He told Nash Country Weekly (via Country Music Nation), "Overall, she's just your average, everyday person, to be honest. She's not any different. You could walk up to her and start a conversation. That's just the kind of person she is and how she is, an overall loving person."

Although McEntire has enjoyed the perks of her star status, she has been careful about keeping her son humble — even though he's now in his 30s. While raising Blackstock, she had one goal in mind ... and it didn't involve giving him royal treatment.