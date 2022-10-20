Andy Dick Is In Trouble With The Law Yet Again

In recent years, comedian-actor Andy Dick has had no shortage of legal troubles, especially regarding sexual assault accusations. In 2017, Dick was fired from the film "Raising Buchanan" for inappropriate sexual acts on set. Insiders claimed that he groped, kissed, and licked them in addition to sexually propositioning at least four people on the team, per The Hollywood Reporter. Dick told the outlet, "I didn't grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That's my thing — I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It's me being funny. I'm not trying to sexually harass people."

Unfortunately, there are even more allegations. In 2018, Dick was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery after allegedly groping a stranger's buttocks and making vulgar comments to her, per TMZ. He later pleaded not guilty, according to Page Six. In 2019, Dick pleaded not guilty to groping a Lyft driver, per USA Today. In 2021, he was arrested for domestic violence charges, as he allegedly attacked his boyfriend with a liquor bottle, per TMZ. That same year, he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, per Page Six. Now, Dick has another alleged crime to add to his extensive list of legal troubles.