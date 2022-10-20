Megan Fox Claps Back At Parenting Critics On Social Media

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green finalized their divorce in February, but they still must remain in each other's lives in some capacity as they co-parent their three children together. The former couple's post-split feud became a bit too public after Fox began dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly and made her new relationship Instagram official in August 2020. After Fox posted a mirror selfie with MGK on Instagram with the caption, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours," Green seemingly shaded his ex-wife by posting photos of his children with the same exact caption.

Some social media users believed Green's dig suggested that Fox did not spend enough time with her children. Despite the drama online, Green insisted that he still loved and respected Fox during an appearance on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast shortly afterward (via ET). "I wish Megan the absolute best in everything," Green explained. "I want her to be completely happy, for her, for the kids. That's super important."

Fox and Green seemed to put their feud to rest on the internet, but the backlash for the parents never seemed to stop. In fact, Fox recently clapped back at a social media user for questioning how much time she spends with her children.