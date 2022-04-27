Megan Fox Gets Emotional Over Wanting To Protect Her Son From Bullying

Megan Fox is the proud mama of three boys. The actor shares her trio with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple first met like many other Hollywood pairs have: on set! In 2004, Green guest-starred on Fox's show "Hope & Faith," and they hit it off immediately. By 2006, the pair got engaged, though they called off the engagement in 2009. In 2010, they got re-engaged (if that's even a thing), and it wasn't too long after that they quietly tied the knot.

The couple started their family in 2012 with the birth of their son, Noah. They went on to welcome two more children, Bodhi and Journey. Fox initially filed for divorce in 2015 but called it off, only to re-file in 2020. A source told E! News in 2021 that the couple went through a rough patch in co-parenting. "Things have calmed down and are going a lot smoother," the insider shared. "Brian has accepted it's over for good with Megan and has moved on. It's allowed for a much more peaceful co-parenting relationship."

Fox has since moved on with her new fiance, rocker Machine Gun Kelly. As for Green, he and "Dancing With the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess are expecting their first child together. While Fox has come a long way in her parenting journey, she still feels the stresses that most parents do about their children — and bullying is one thing Fox will go full mama bear over.