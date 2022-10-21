What's The Real Meaning Of Snow On The Beach Feat. Lana Del Rey By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Music fans, rejoice! Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated new album "Midnights" is finally out, and suddenly the world is all right again. The Grammy-winning artist first announced the release of "Midnights" in late August 2022, describing the record as a collection of stories of "13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life." She added, "This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams," when talking about her 10th studio album. "The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we'll meet ourselves," she wrote.

"Midnights" is composed of 13 tracks, including "Snow on the Beach" in collaboration with indie artist Lana Del Rey. In an Instagram video, Swift shared her gratitude for the mash-up, saying she's a massive fan of the "Young and Beautiful" singer." Swift said, "Lana Del Rey in my opinion is one of the best musical artists ever." She added, "The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege. And the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I'm going to be grateful for for life."

So, what does "Snow on the Beach" by Swift and Del Rey really mean?