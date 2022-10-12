Taylor Swift Gushes Over A Highly-Anticipated Collaboration On Her New Album

Back in August, Taylor Swift announced at the MTV Video Music Awards that her 10th studio album, "Midnights," would be released, per Entertainment Weekly. "I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out on October 21," she said while accepting the video of the year award. Shortly after her surprising announcement, Swift started her "Midnights Mayhem with Me" TikTok series to announce the title of each track on the highly anticipated album.

"It's me, hi. I know that I have a habit of dropping cryptic clues and easter eggs when giving you information about new music, and I'm not here to deny that, but I am here to defy that," she said during the first episode. While each episode proved to be a hit with fans, her final track announcement left Swifties truly gagged. After much anticipation, Swift revealed that alt-pop music icon Lana Del Rey would be joining her on Track 4 of the album, which is titled "Snow on the Beach." With the "Midnights" release date right around the corner, Swift expressed her gratitude for the collaboration in a new Instagram video.