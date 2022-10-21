What's The Real Meaning Of Sweet Nothing By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Wake up, Swifties: Midnight is here and a new Taylor ballad is begging to be your first dance. Our sleep-deprived hearts can't take it.

With track titles like "Vigilante S***" and "Anti-Hero," it was easy to expect a return to the singer's darker "Reputation" era. It's certainly true that "Midnights" presents some dark themes — with Swift outlining its premise as "the stories of 13 sleepless nights." In an Instagram video, she even described one song as "a guided tour of all the things I tend to hate about myself."

Of course, the pop queen who brought us "ME!" was also guaranteed to include some sweeter songs. "Sweet Nothing," as you'd expect, is just that. Just because it's soft and slow, though, doesn't mean it's boring. After all, this is Taylor Swift we're talking about. Between the song's mysterious co-writer and the revelations about Swift's career, this track is far from nothing.