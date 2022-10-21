Midnights: Twitter Thinks It Caught Taylor Swift In A Major Lie About Joe Alwyn
Swifties are not convinced that Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is William Bowery, the writer occasionally credited in her songs. It all started with her album, "folklore," when fans noticed that a certain William Bowery is listed in the credits section of not just one, but two separate tracks. There were a lot of theories floated as to who it was, with some speculating that it may be Lorde, Florence Welch, Joni Mitchell, BTS member RM, or even her brother Austin Swift. But an overwhelming majority of fans convinced themselves that it's not any of these artists but Alwyn himself!
Swift ended up setting the record straight once and for all during her Disney+ concert film," folklore: the long pond studio sessions." Not a stranger to pseudonyms herself (she used Nils Sjöberg in the past), the "Cardigan" singer confirmed that William Bowery is indeed her lover. "There's been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity, because...it's not a real person," she admitted, per E! News. "So, William Bowery is Joe...as we know." She added that Alwyn "plays piano beautifully and he's always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things," so she didn't hesitate to collaborate with him for her record.
But now that "Midnights" is out, the discourse surrounding William Bowery's identity is alive once again, as some fans think Swift lied to everyone's faces about who the anonymous writer really is.
Swifties don't think William Bowery is Joe Alwyn
Even though Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn already revealed that William Bowery is Alwyn's pseudonym, there are still fans who think that the couple is not being 100% truthful. In her newest album, "Midnights," William Bowery is credited once again, leaving fans scratching their heads as to why Alwyn would continue using his songwriting alias.
"why is she still using the William Bowery name if she said it was joe," one fan questioned. Another fan provided stronger evidence, highlighting that in a public catalog, William Bowery is listed as an American citizen. As we all know, Alwyn is British. And then there's a fan who pointed out that on Spotify, both Alwyn and Bowery were credited in songs. "the main proof for me that joe cannot be william is that they are BOTH credited on exile and betty but for different things," they wrote. It's also not helping that Swift thanked "William Bowery" in a tweet — not Alwyn — her boyfriend of over five years.
Alwyn previously addressed the main reason he decided to use a pseudonym in the first place. "We chose to do it so the people first and foremost would listen to the music first before dissecting the fact that we did it together," he said in a "The Kelly Clarkson Show" appearance in May. "We did it under the name William Bowery... Very fancy. It sounds like a kind of Agatha Christie character that should be wearing a monocle with a big mustache."