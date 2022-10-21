Midnights: Twitter Thinks It Caught Taylor Swift In A Major Lie About Joe Alwyn

Swifties are not convinced that Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is William Bowery, the writer occasionally credited in her songs. It all started with her album, "folklore," when fans noticed that a certain William Bowery is listed in the credits section of not just one, but two separate tracks. There were a lot of theories floated as to who it was, with some speculating that it may be Lorde, Florence Welch, Joni Mitchell, BTS member RM, or even her brother Austin Swift. But an overwhelming majority of fans convinced themselves that it's not any of these artists but Alwyn himself!

Swift ended up setting the record straight once and for all during her Disney+ concert film," folklore: the long pond studio sessions." Not a stranger to pseudonyms herself (she used Nils Sjöberg in the past), the "Cardigan" singer confirmed that William Bowery is indeed her lover. "There's been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity, because...it's not a real person," she admitted, per E! News. "So, William Bowery is Joe...as we know." She added that Alwyn "plays piano beautifully and he's always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things," so she didn't hesitate to collaborate with him for her record.

But now that "Midnights" is out, the discourse surrounding William Bowery's identity is alive once again, as some fans think Swift lied to everyone's faces about who the anonymous writer really is.