What's The Real Meaning Of Dear Reader By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

If you thought you could breathe a sigh of relief after the midnight release of Taylor Swift's new album, think again. Three hours after the initial release, Swift took to Instagram to reveal she had released seven more tracks for a "3am Edition" — and if "Dear Reader" is anything to go by, these new tracks are about to get deep.

It's no secret that "Midnights" has been pegged as Swift's most personal album yet. Back in August, the singer revealed via Twitter that the album would document "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life." Personal or not, though, she kept things playful in the build up to the album launch, even creating a TikTok series to drop some hints at what to expect from each song.

The same can't be said of the "3am" tracks. Far from it, with the songs released as an early hours surprise, fans weren't given a moment to predict what was to come. That's not to say the extra songs are any less intimate, though. In fact, "Dear Reader" in particular stands out as one of Swift's most personal drops to date.