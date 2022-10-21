Reality TV Fans Tell Nicki Swift What They Think Is The Best New Show Of 2022 - Exclusive Survey

There are so many news treasures that hit the world of reality TV in 2022. While fans faced the shock of losing longtime favorites like "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," they needed only to wait for the new series, "The Kardashians," to spring up on Hulu. In 2022 alone, the show has already debuted two seasons, and show runners have not been shy to dish on the Kardashians' inside stories.

Then there was a new spinoff of the "Real Housewives" franchise, "The Real Housewives of Dubai." The Bravo series follows its leading ladies around the streets of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. We also got Peacock's hit "Below Deck Down Under," a series that featured the splendors of Australia's Whitsunday Islands. There are many iterations of the "Below Deck" franchise, but the Australian spinoff has charmed and shocked fans, making it a major sensation, thanks in large part to the relationship drama on the show. Captain Jason Chambers, for one, is resisting the public eye when it comes to his love life. But whether or not he can keep things under wraps is yet to be determined.

2022 has been ripe with other hits too, like "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On," "Claim to Fame," and "The Courtship." So Nicki Swift asked fans what their favorite new reality show was, and there was a clear winner.