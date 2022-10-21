Reality TV Fans Tell Nicki Swift What They Think Is The Best New Show Of 2022 - Exclusive Survey
There are so many news treasures that hit the world of reality TV in 2022. While fans faced the shock of losing longtime favorites like "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," they needed only to wait for the new series, "The Kardashians," to spring up on Hulu. In 2022 alone, the show has already debuted two seasons, and show runners have not been shy to dish on the Kardashians' inside stories.
Then there was a new spinoff of the "Real Housewives" franchise, "The Real Housewives of Dubai." The Bravo series follows its leading ladies around the streets of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. We also got Peacock's hit "Below Deck Down Under," a series that featured the splendors of Australia's Whitsunday Islands. There are many iterations of the "Below Deck" franchise, but the Australian spinoff has charmed and shocked fans, making it a major sensation, thanks in large part to the relationship drama on the show. Captain Jason Chambers, for one, is resisting the public eye when it comes to his love life. But whether or not he can keep things under wraps is yet to be determined.
2022 has been ripe with other hits too, like "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On," "Claim to Fame," and "The Courtship." So Nicki Swift asked fans what their favorite new reality show was, and there was a clear winner.
It's Below Deck Down Under!
Nicki Swift asked fans what their favorite new reality show of 2022 was so far, and the TV show that won by a landslide was "Below Deck Down Under," winning with 29.73%, and scoring 173 of the 582 votes. In second place was "The Kardashians," with 17.01% of fans opting for this one, meaning 99 voters chose our Calabasas clan. In third place came Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Dubai," earning 16.15%, and raking in 94 votes. Next up was Netflix's "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On," hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, where couples face the ultimate relationship decision: Do they tie the knot or call it quits? This scored 15.98% among fans, earning 93 votes.
In second to last place was "Claim to Fame," a new show featuring hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas, who gather siblings of celebrities and bring them into one house. Of course, challenges and drama ensues. However, this scored only 13.75% and earned 80 votes. In last place was "The Courtship," a dating show set in Regency-styled England; while the premise is creative, it earned a measly 7.39%, raking in only 43 votes of the 582 total.
"Below Deck Down Under" Captain Jason Chambers is pleased with the success of the show, but explained that it comes with its own hardships — namely being away from his daughter, Saskia, who lives in the Philippines. He told The Daily Dish, "Hopefully things will change, and I can be with her more and more."