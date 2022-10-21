The Tragic Death Of Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak

Ron Masak, known for his role as Sheriff Mort Metzger on "Murder, She Wrote," has died at age 86, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Masak reportedly died of natural causes while hospitalized in Thousand Oaks, California. His tragic death comes just one week after his "Murder, She Wrote" co-star, Angela Lansbury, died on October 11, according to the The New York Times.

In a statement released by Masak's family on Facebook, one of the actor's daughters wrote, "It is with a very heavy and broken heart that today October 20, 2022 our Father Ron Masak passed [away] at the age of 86. He was surrounded by his wife and all six children." She concluded the statement, "We will remember him as a husband, a Father, a Papa, a Father in Law, and a great friend. He has touched so many lives and will be greatly missed."

He is survived by his wife, Kay Knebles, as well as six children and 10 grandchildren, according to Deadline. Now, fans and loved ones are mourning the loss of Masak, who many know as "The King of Commercials" due to his extensive voiceover work on television during the '80s and '90s, per Variety.