The Tragic Death Of Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak
Ron Masak, known for his role as Sheriff Mort Metzger on "Murder, She Wrote," has died at age 86, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Masak reportedly died of natural causes while hospitalized in Thousand Oaks, California. His tragic death comes just one week after his "Murder, She Wrote" co-star, Angela Lansbury, died on October 11, according to the The New York Times.
In a statement released by Masak's family on Facebook, one of the actor's daughters wrote, "It is with a very heavy and broken heart that today October 20, 2022 our Father Ron Masak passed [away] at the age of 86. He was surrounded by his wife and all six children." She concluded the statement, "We will remember him as a husband, a Father, a Papa, a Father in Law, and a great friend. He has touched so many lives and will be greatly missed."
He is survived by his wife, Kay Knebles, as well as six children and 10 grandchildren, according to Deadline. Now, fans and loved ones are mourning the loss of Masak, who many know as "The King of Commercials" due to his extensive voiceover work on television during the '80s and '90s, per Variety.
Fans are mourning the death of Ron Masak
Over the past several decades, Ron Masak has caught the attention of countless viewers with his on-screen talent. Masak has acted in various television series and movies, including "Columbo" and "The Benchwarmers," per IMDb. He also had a passion for philanthropy and volunteered for several foundations including Wounded Warriors and the Muscular Dystrophy Association, according to a statement made by his family on Facebook.
Following the tragic news of his death, fans of all ages are mourning "Murder, She Wrote" star, Ron Masak. One tweeted, "RIP Ron Masak. A good, prolific character actor and a great sidekick foil for #AngelaLansbury on Murder She Wrote." Another social media user, who had the opportunity to meet Masak, shared a touching tribute to the actor on Twitter and said, "Another sad day for #ClassicTV #CopShows. Cabot Cove sheriff on TV and all-around nice guy IRL, #RonMasak has passed away at age 86. Privileged to talk to him at an autograph show earlier this year, and he cracked me up. RIP Ron Masak."
Masak will be remembered for his talent, passion for charity, and dynamic personality. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.