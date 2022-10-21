One Astroworld Victim's Family Reaches Conclusion In Lawsuit Against Travis Scott

In 2021, Travis Scott's concert during the Astroworld Festival in Houston caused a crowd surge that left 10 people dead and many others injured, per NBC News. The sold-out event had around 50,000 people in attendance, with many of them rushing toward the stage during Scott's performance. "People began to fall out, become unconscious," Fire Chief Sam Peña told CNN.

Many blamed Scott for the disastrous event, who has been accused of inciting chaos at his concerts and had even encouraged an attendee to jump from a balcony into the crowd in 2017, according to CBS. Others thought the venue was to blame for the tragic deaths and injuries. Professor Keith Still, who is an expert in crowd science, shared with Newsweek, "If you're planning for any event that has [a] high energy performer, such as Travis Scott, then I wouldn't have used the design that they had. You need to be able to plan and manage your crowd ... and your space according to the type of performance."

Following the festival, Scott and Live Nation were slapped with hundreds of lawsuits which were eventually made into one big case, per Billboard. Now, a year later, the family of one of the victims is finally getting closure.