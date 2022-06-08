Travis Scott Is Offically Returning To The Festival Stage After The Astroworld Tragedy

It hasn't even been a year since Travis Scott's catastrophic Astroworld Festival, but he's already getting back to business. The rapper was under major fire in November 2021, after 10 people were killed during a crowd crush at his Houston festival and 25 more were hospitalized, with upwards of 300 facing minor injuries. The youngest victim was a 9-year-old boy, who was placed in an induced coma and died about a week later. Scott reportedly didn't see the mayhem, continuing on with the show and not addressing it until a statement the next day. A month later, he followed it up with a disastrous sit-down interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

In the wake of the tragedy, people have pointed the blame at two major parties: Scott himself, who's known for encouraging rowdy behavior at his live shows, as well as Live Nation, the company that organized the event and has a record of cutting corners. As lawsuits are still ongoing, nobody has been charged with anything, but it's safe to say that it was a terrible accident all around that could and should have been prevented.

Some predicted (and hoped) Scott's career would be over after the incident, but that doesn't seem to be the case. After pulling out of the 2022 Coachella lineup, he's making his return to the festival scene in a big way. Depending on how it goes, we might be seeing more of him even before all the litigation clears up — if it ever does.