Travis Scott's Legal Troubles Just Keep Getting Worse
Travis Scott is no stranger to legal controversy. The rapper's received more lawsuits than Grammys, mainly due to his rowdy on-stage appearances leading to casualties. In November 2021, Scott found himself in legal hot water following a chaotic crowd surge during his Astroworld Festival performance. Per NBC, concertgoers fell and were trampled on when the audience started pushing forward at his Houston, Texas music fest.
After producers learned of the incident over an hour later, the show was stopped. However, eight people had died by that time, and more than 300 were injured. The death toll has since increased to 10, including a 9-year-old boy. Police Chief Troy Finner announced that he'd met with Scott before the concert to discuss growing safety concerns. A full investigation into the Astroworld disaster was later announced.
Kylie Jenner, who was at the time pregnant with Scott's second child, was slammed for posting now-deleted video of her and 3-year-old daughter Stormi at the concert with ambulances visible in the background. She later explained that she was unaware of the events unfolding, per the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Scott was hit with a multitude of lawsuits. "Travis Scott has a history of inciting violence and creating dangerous conditions for concertgoers," one of the plaintiffs' attorneys wrote in legal documents, per NBC. "This tragedy was months, if not years, in the making," another stated, claiming it was both "predictable and preventable." Now, Travis Scott's legal troubles just keep getting worse.
Travis Scott's lawsuits multiply
You'd think that multiple lawsuits would be bad enough, however, Travis Scott's legal troubles just keep growing. He's now facing the possibility of having to pay billions of dollars in damages after a judge agreed nearly 400 separate cases from the Astroworld tragedy could be combined into one single motherload of a lawsuit, per BuzzFeed News. In addition, Scott's been slapped with a new legal headache stemming from a 2019 performance that resulted in similar mayhem and chaos.
Marchelle Love alleges she suffered significant injuries in a stampede during Scott's performance at the Rolling Loud Miami Festival, per Rolling Stone. In her lawsuit, Love claims the audience was whipped into a frenzy with Scott's incitement. The case was amended on May 10 following the Astroworld catastrophe. Love's attorney claims the two calamities were eerily similar in nature. "We hope that this lawsuit and others like it deter future incidents," they told People. Meanwhile, The New York Post reports that Astroworld organizers allegedly promoted Scott's performance using footage from the 2019 fiasco.
The day after the Astroworld Festival tragedy, Scott sent his prayers to the fans who were killed. "I could just never imagine the severity of the situation," he admitted in an Instagram video, via Billboard. The rapper encouraged anybody with information to come forward and admitted he was "devastated." Scott also made a major donation to Project HEAL, an initiative he launched to give back to communities and keep concertgoers safe.