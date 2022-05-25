Travis Scott's Legal Troubles Just Keep Getting Worse

Travis Scott is no stranger to legal controversy. The rapper's received more lawsuits than Grammys, mainly due to his rowdy on-stage appearances leading to casualties. In November 2021, Scott found himself in legal hot water following a chaotic crowd surge during his Astroworld Festival performance. Per NBC, concertgoers fell and were trampled on when the audience started pushing forward at his Houston, Texas music fest.

After producers learned of the incident over an hour later, the show was stopped. However, eight people had died by that time, and more than 300 were injured. The death toll has since increased to 10, including a 9-year-old boy. Police Chief Troy Finner announced that he'd met with Scott before the concert to discuss growing safety concerns. A full investigation into the Astroworld disaster was later announced.

Kylie Jenner, who was at the time pregnant with Scott's second child, was slammed for posting now-deleted video of her and 3-year-old daughter Stormi at the concert with ambulances visible in the background. She later explained that she was unaware of the events unfolding, per the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Scott was hit with a multitude of lawsuits. "Travis Scott has a history of inciting violence and creating dangerous conditions for concertgoers," one of the plaintiffs' attorneys wrote in legal documents, per NBC. "This tragedy was months, if not years, in the making," another stated, claiming it was both "predictable and preventable." Now, Travis Scott's legal troubles just keep getting worse.