Bethenny Frankel Says She's Wiping Her Hands Clean Of The Kardashians

Just a few months after Kim Kardashian lamented to Variety that "no one wants to work these days," Bethenny Frankel has declared that covering the Kardashians will no longer be a part of her job.

Frankel is an American businesswoman who operates in many of the same spaces as the famous sisters. According to her website, she sells supplements, eyewear, and even jeans. Her Instagram commands a following of nearly three million, and she recently joined the mass influencer migration to podcasting. Fans can tune into "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" to hear the CEO's many opinions on business and pop culture.

Until recently, scathing opinions about the Kardashian crew were a staple of Frankel's brand. She spoke to TMZ about how the Kardashian's affinity for photoshop "irresponsible," "reckless," and "destructive." She also seemed to agree with fans who booed Kim at a Rams football game, tweeting, "Football is not the superficial land of fashion." Despite her previous commentary on the family, however, Frankel has now declared that she's done keeping up.