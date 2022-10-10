Bethenny Frankel Has A Strong Take On Kim Kardashian's NFL Controversy

It looks like there might be a budding sportsman in the Kardashian clan! On October 9, the Daily Mail reported that Kim Kardashian brought her son Saint to the LA Rams game, where their side went on to lose to the Dallas Cowboys 22-10. Despite the loss, the family appeared to be in good spirits. Predictably, the SKIMS founder looked chic in head-to-toe Balenciaga, while Saint got an eyeful of the defending champs' Super Bowl LVII trophy. A slight hiccup in the outing came when Kardashian's image was broadcast on the Jumbotron, and — while she blew a kiss to the crowd — it was met with a chorus of boos.

Kardashian's fans didn't take well to the negative reaction. "Men are so f**king lame they rlly just booed my queen Kim K at the Rams game," one social media user tweeted. Others, like Stephen Amell, jumped to her defense by suggesting that Kardashian's level of fame came with its own set of drawbacks. "Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don't know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous," the actor wrote.

Overall, the 41-year-old looked to be unfazed by the booing, which is just the most recent in a string of controversies for the star. To be fair, her ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West's latest behavior is probably occupying a good chunk of her mental space. Still, there is one critic who had quite a bit to say about Kardashian being booed.