Kim Kardashian Received A Not-So Warm Welcome From NFL Fans
Kim Kardashian has had a few tough weeks. First, her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West spent several days drumming up controversial press for himself and by extension their family. The Grammy award-winning rapper's latest antics includes airing out his grievances about his Adidas partnership, per CNBC, and including a "White Lives Matter" sweatshirt in his latest Paris Fashion Week runway show (which may have contributed to Adidas announcing that their partnership was "under review"). However, it wasn't until West posted an antisemitic rant that he was temporarily booted from Twitter and Instagram, per CNET.
Since West's latest social media antics, Kardashian has largely shied away from publicly engaging with West, who's also publicly criticized her parenting (although her sister Khloé Kardashian pleaded with West to stop the drama, per TMZ). However the SKIMS founder, who shares four children (North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint) with West, recently stepped out to enjoy a stress-free day at an L.A. Rams football game. Unfortunately, she was met with a not-so-welcoming reaction from football fans.
Los Angeles Rams fans were not here for Kim Kardashian
On Sunday, Kim Kardashian attended the Los Angeles Rams game with her son Saint West. For a while, Kardashian enjoyed the festivities like everyone else. However, once the Rams' fans noticed Kardashian flash across the Jumbotron, they quickly greeted her with mean-spirited booing, per Us Weekly. Despite the rude reaction from fans, Kardashian took the moment in stride and later even posted sweet snaps of she and Saint to her Instagram Stories.
Following the game, fans flooded social media with their opinions. "Arrow" star Stephen Amell defended Kardashian. "Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game," Amell tweeted. "Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don't know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous." However, reality star and business mogul Bethenny Frankel did not share the same sentiments. "Why is everyone surprised that @KimKardashian was booed at a football game?' tweeted Frankel. "It's America's pastime. The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can't be bought."