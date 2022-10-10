Kim Kardashian Received A Not-So Warm Welcome From NFL Fans

Kim Kardashian has had a few tough weeks. First, her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West spent several days drumming up controversial press for himself and by extension their family. The Grammy award-winning rapper's latest antics includes airing out his grievances about his Adidas partnership, per CNBC, and including a "White Lives Matter" sweatshirt in his latest Paris Fashion Week runway show (which may have contributed to Adidas announcing that their partnership was "under review"). However, it wasn't until West posted an antisemitic rant that he was temporarily booted from Twitter and Instagram, per CNET.

Since West's latest social media antics, Kardashian has largely shied away from publicly engaging with West, who's also publicly criticized her parenting (although her sister Khloé Kardashian pleaded with West to stop the drama, per TMZ). However the SKIMS founder, who shares four children (North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint) with West, recently stepped out to enjoy a stress-free day at an L.A. Rams football game. Unfortunately, she was met with a not-so-welcoming reaction from football fans.