Kanye West Fires Back At Khloé Kardashian Over Public Plea To Stop Drama

The ongoing feud between the Kardashians and Kanye "Ye" West has just gotten worse. Over the last few months, the "Yeezus" rapper has been embroiled in a social media battle with Kim Kardashian. The public animosity between the former lovebirds started after Kim filed for divorce in January 2021. "They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," a source told People at the time.

While the two seemingly parted ways on good terms, the cracks in their relationship began to show after Ye took continuous social media shots at Kim relating to her parenting style and her mother Kris Jenner."Don't let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] do," he wrote on Instagram in regards to his children, per Us Weekly. "Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family."

But a few weeks after his wild post, Ye apologized to Kim for his social media comments. "This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger," he said on Instagram, per E! News. While a temporary truce was reached between the former couple, a new feud between the rapper and Khloé Kardashian has just started.