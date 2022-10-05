Kanye West Fires Back At Khloé Kardashian Over Public Plea To Stop Drama
The ongoing feud between the Kardashians and Kanye "Ye" West has just gotten worse. Over the last few months, the "Yeezus" rapper has been embroiled in a social media battle with Kim Kardashian. The public animosity between the former lovebirds started after Kim filed for divorce in January 2021. "They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," a source told People at the time.
While the two seemingly parted ways on good terms, the cracks in their relationship began to show after Ye took continuous social media shots at Kim relating to her parenting style and her mother Kris Jenner."Don't let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] do," he wrote on Instagram in regards to his children, per Us Weekly. "Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family."
But a few weeks after his wild post, Ye apologized to Kim for his social media comments. "This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger," he said on Instagram, per E! News. While a temporary truce was reached between the former couple, a new feud between the rapper and Khloé Kardashian has just started.
Kanye West has words for Khloé Kardashian
After Kanye West's recent Yeezy Season 9 fashion show, the "Faded" rapper received heat from fans and fashion heavy weights –– likes of Gigi Hadid and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson –– for his controversial and highly-criticized "White Lives Matter" t-shirts, per E! News. In response, Ye slammed his critics on Instagram, writing: "For all audience so outraged by my shirt where was you when I couldn't see my kids," he wrote.
Shortly after he uploaded his post, Khloé Kardashian took to the comments section to defend Kim and her family. "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media, but YOU keep bringing it here," she wrote, per TMZ. "You are the father of my nieces and nephews, and I'm trying to be respectful, but please stop tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect."
Khloe's words proved to hit a sore spot with Ye, who made an additional Instagram post calling the reality star and her family "liars." He ranted in all caps, "Y'all basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there. [Travis Barker] gave me the address of my child's birthday party. That's how y'all play with Black fathers." As of this writing, Khloé has yet to respond.