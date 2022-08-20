Bethenny Frankel Goes Absolutely Nuclear On The Kardashians

Bethenny Frankel has been known to share her unfiltered opinion on trending topics, but her recent take on the women of the Kardashian family is sure to cause a frenzy. During an August 18 episode of her podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel," the former Bravo star suggested the world needed a break from the Kardashians. "I do support women... I don't support all women. And I'm allowed to say something," Frankel stated. "Can we just have a 'Kardashian Intermission?' Just a brief interruption in service so we can all cleanse our palates and not be waterboarded with 'Kardashian culture.'"

Frankel went on to admit that she's guilty of buying into the Kardashian fanfare, and doesn't fault the family for capitalizing off of their popularity. However, her critique of matriarch Kris Jenner was a bit more harsh. "Kris Jenner has got her f***ing elbows out, and they are not letting anybody else in. They want every goddamn dollar that is on that floor," she added. "And I think we feel waterboarded by Kardashian-data."

In response to Frankel's podcast, fans have taken to Twitter to show their support for the former "Housewife." "If I ever have a daughter it's absolutely not the Kardashians she will be looking up to," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "Amen sista."