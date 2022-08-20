Bethenny Frankel Goes Absolutely Nuclear On The Kardashians
Bethenny Frankel has made no secret of her disdain for the Kardashian family and has now doubled down on her previous criticism. On August 9, "The Real Housewives of New York City” alum slammed Kim Kardashian after the release of her skincare line, SKKN BY KIM. In a video posted to TikTok, Frankel called the line of products "impractical at best." "Any line that makes it like you need to do all of the steps is just doing a smash and grab job because your skin is different every day," Frankel said. The Skinny Girl founder went on to review two products from the collection, which she suggested were "somewhat overpriced."
This isn't the first time Frankel has dragged the famous family online. Amid news of Kardashian's lavish 40th birthday trip to a private island, Frankel mocked the beauty mogul in a hilarious post on Instagram. "Took the family to my private (kitchen) island," she captioned the photo. Now, Frankel's taking aim at the entire family, and her latest rant is more brutal than ever.
Bethenny Frankel says the world needs a 'Kardashian intermission'
Bethenny Frankel has been known to share her unfiltered opinion on trending topics, but her recent take on the women of the Kardashian family is sure to cause a frenzy. During an August 18 episode of her podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel," the former Bravo star suggested the world needed a break from the Kardashians. "I do support women... I don't support all women. And I'm allowed to say something," Frankel stated. "Can we just have a 'Kardashian Intermission?' Just a brief interruption in service so we can all cleanse our palates and not be waterboarded with 'Kardashian culture.'"
Frankel went on to admit that she's guilty of buying into the Kardashian fanfare, and doesn't fault the family for capitalizing off of their popularity. However, her critique of matriarch Kris Jenner was a bit more harsh. "Kris Jenner has got her f***ing elbows out, and they are not letting anybody else in. They want every goddamn dollar that is on that floor," she added. "And I think we feel waterboarded by Kardashian-data."
In response to Frankel's podcast, fans have taken to Twitter to show their support for the former "Housewife." "If I ever have a daughter it's absolutely not the Kardashians she will be looking up to," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "Amen sista."