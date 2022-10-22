Geena Davis Makes Concerning Claims About Jack Nicholson's Behavior

In an interview with The New Yorker, Geena Davis recalled some good advice Dustin Hoffman once gave her early on in her career. Hoffman told Davis to get out of sexual advances from men by saying, "Well, you're very attractive. I would love to, but it would ruin the sexual tension between us." Davis, who was a model at the time and was trying to break into the acting industry, saved that nugget of advice for when she met Jack Nicholson. She described finding a note under her door that said, "Please call Jack Nicholson at this number." After she dialed "The Shining" star, he told Davis, "Hey, Geena. When is it gonna happen?" Thinking quickly on her feet, Davis used Hoffman's line on Nicholson, who replied, "Oh, man, where'd you get that?"

Nicholson made headlines in 2013 when he made a flirty comment to Jennifer Lawrence after the Oscars, per the Daily Mail. Nicholson complemented Lawrence on her performance in "Silver Linings Playbook" and then told her, "You look like an old girlfriend of mine." Lawrence quipped back, "Oh, really, do I look like a new girlfriend?" Nicholson cheekily replied, "I thought about it," then later told her, "I'll be waiting." While Lawrence took it in good humor, it seems as if she's not the first woman he has been forward with, and Davis is not letting him get away with it.