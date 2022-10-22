Jason Sudeikis' Ex Seemingly Fires A Shot At Olivia Wilde Salad Dressing Drama

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have been in the middle of some controversial online drama after their former nanny disclosed some supposed information about their split to the Daily Mail. According to the former nanny's claims, Sudeikis told her that Wilde cheated on him with Harry Styles while they were filming "Don't Worry Darling." The nanny explained Sudeikis "started telling me details [of her relationship with Styles] and he said 'she put the move on him. She put the first move on him,'" adding, "Jason told me: 'She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she's leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry].'" This apparently caused Sudeikis to lay down under Wilde's car to prevent her from leaving to go see Styles.

The thought of Wilde making some kind of special salad dressing for Styles sent the internet into a complete frenzy. One person tweeted, "I need olivia wilde to drop her salad dressing recipe that bagged harry and had ted lasso throwing himself under her car." Another wrote, "Harry Styles this, Jason Sudeikis that, OLIVIA GIVE ME THE SALAD DRESSING RECIPE."

The overwhelming amount of recipe requests on the internet ultimately reached Wilde, who then posted the salad dressing recipe on her Instagram Story without context, according to TMZ. And now, Sudeikis' ex Keeley Hazell is seemingly taking a shot at Wilde following the drama.