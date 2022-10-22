James Corden Totally Brushes Off His NYC Restaurant Scandal

Restaurateur Keith McNally blasted James Corden on Instagram on October 17 after he dined at his restaurant, Balthazar. McNally claimed that Corden's behavior left much to be desired when he visited the establishment. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago," he said. McNally shared that he had banned the host of "The Late Late Show," revealing that he doesn't often take such drastic measures. McNally then divulged why he had drawn a line in the sand. Apparently, Corden had lambasted Balthazar staff after he had found a hair in his food. It also seems as if "The Carpool Karaoke: The Series" star may have demanded free drinks and threatened the staff with bad reviews. In another instance, McNally says that Corden and his wife ordered brunch and sent their food back, "James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk." The server also bungled the order.

A day later, McNally revealed that he had forgiven Corden after the Emmy award-winner had reached out to him. He penned, "James Corden just called me and apologized profusely ... anyone magnanimous enough to apologize ... doesn't deserve to be banned from anywhere ... All is Forgiven." But, now it seems as if Corden and McNally might still have unfinished business after Corden addressed the restaurateur's comments.