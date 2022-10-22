James Corden Totally Brushes Off His NYC Restaurant Scandal
Restaurateur Keith McNally blasted James Corden on Instagram on October 17 after he dined at his restaurant, Balthazar. McNally claimed that Corden's behavior left much to be desired when he visited the establishment. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago," he said. McNally shared that he had banned the host of "The Late Late Show," revealing that he doesn't often take such drastic measures. McNally then divulged why he had drawn a line in the sand. Apparently, Corden had lambasted Balthazar staff after he had found a hair in his food. It also seems as if "The Carpool Karaoke: The Series" star may have demanded free drinks and threatened the staff with bad reviews. In another instance, McNally says that Corden and his wife ordered brunch and sent their food back, "James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk." The server also bungled the order.
A day later, McNally revealed that he had forgiven Corden after the Emmy award-winner had reached out to him. He penned, "James Corden just called me and apologized profusely ... anyone magnanimous enough to apologize ... doesn't deserve to be banned from anywhere ... All is Forgiven." But, now it seems as if Corden and McNally might still have unfinished business after Corden addressed the restaurateur's comments.
James Corden claims he didn't do anything wrong
"The Late Late Show" host James Corden spoke to The New York Times after Keith McNally banned and then subsequently unbanned him from his restaurant, Balthazar. The comedian claimed, "I haven't done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this [interview]? I was there. I get it." He added, "I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly." While conducting the interview with the Times, another diner at another table sent back their meal. Corden seized the opportunity to comment, "Can you imagine now, if we just blasted her on Twitter? Would that be fair? This is my point. It's insane."
And while Corden may be trying to do some damage control after McNally shredded him in mid-October, the restaurant owner was not impressed with his backtracking. McNally wrote, "Was he denying being abusive to my servers?" He said that many of his staffers witnessed the incident and that Corden "should at least admit he did wrong." McNally also promised an incentive should Corden apologize to the servers. "I'll let him eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years." It seems like a pretty sweet deal for Corden, who is leaving "The Late Late Show" after a seven-year stint. According to Deadline, Corden may address the restaurant debacle in an upcoming episode. We cannot wait to hear if Corden will be cracking some egg yolks, too.