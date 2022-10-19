James Corden's Reputation Of Bad Restaurant Behavior Takes Another Big Hit
James Corden may be most well-known for hosting "The Late Late Show," but his name has been tainted in recent days thanks to his alleged behavior at a certain restaurant. Keith McNally, who owns the popular Balthazar restaurant in New York City, took to Instagram to lash out at Corden's behavior toward staffers. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," he began the lengthy post before calling Corden the "most abusive" customer he's ever had. He also revealed that he banned the star from his restaurant.
McNally's post also included two accounts of Corden's behavior from managers. In one case, Corden was nasty after finding a hair in his food. "Get us another round of drinks this second," McNally recalls Corden saying. "And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that." In another instance, the late night host reportedly became irate after his wife ordered an egg white omelette and there was a little egg yolk in it. Once the restaurant remade the omelette and served it with fries instead of a salad, he told the server that he couldn't do" his job. Ouch!
Not too long after his initial post, McNally shared another Instagram update, stating that Corden called and "apologized profusely." Since McNally believes in second chances, he lifted his ban from the establishment. But, the star is still finding himself in hot water over his rumored behavior.
TikToker slams James Corden's treatment of a busboy
Another day, another crazy account of James Corden's ill restaurant manners. As if he is not under enough scrutiny as it is, more people are coming out of the woodwork to allege poor behavior from the late-night host. Becky Habersberger, who happens to be the wife of Try Guys' Keith Habersberger, took to TikTok to share some behavior that she witnessed firsthand between Cordon and a busboy at Little Doms in Los Angeles.
Becky explained that she and a friend were walking by the restaurant when they saw things go down. "I overhear [a] busboy telling James Corden that Little Dom's is closed right now," she explained, noting that the restaurant closes between lunch and dinner every day. While the busboy offered a reservation when they opened back up, Corden yelled at him, saying, "A lot of good that does me, mate, a lot of good that does me." To go a step further, Becky said she doesn't buy Corden's recent apology, stating he should apologize to the server and not the restaurant's owner.
It is no surprise that Becky's video has received much attention from viewers. "We never forget who's rude. But we do forget the extra sides of ranch sometimes," one server joked. "You can judge someone's character by how they treat servers," another TikTok user chimed in. "The stories on him are never-ending. Y'all remember it's cool to be kind," a third added.