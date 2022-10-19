James Corden's Reputation Of Bad Restaurant Behavior Takes Another Big Hit

James Corden may be most well-known for hosting "The Late Late Show," but his name has been tainted in recent days thanks to his alleged behavior at a certain restaurant. Keith McNally, who owns the popular Balthazar restaurant in New York City, took to Instagram to lash out at Corden's behavior toward staffers. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," he began the lengthy post before calling Corden the "most abusive" customer he's ever had. He also revealed that he banned the star from his restaurant.

McNally's post also included two accounts of Corden's behavior from managers. In one case, Corden was nasty after finding a hair in his food. "Get us another round of drinks this second," McNally recalls Corden saying. "And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that." In another instance, the late night host reportedly became irate after his wife ordered an egg white omelette and there was a little egg yolk in it. Once the restaurant remade the omelette and served it with fries instead of a salad, he told the server that he couldn't do" his job. Ouch!

Not too long after his initial post, McNally shared another Instagram update, stating that Corden called and "apologized profusely." Since McNally believes in second chances, he lifted his ban from the establishment. But, the star is still finding himself in hot water over his rumored behavior.