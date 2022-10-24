Ellen Star Sophia Grace's Pregnancy News Sends Twitter Into A Tizzy

In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on October 22, Sophia Grace Brownlee announced that she's 21 weeks pregnant with her first child. "I was very shocked when I first found out," she said, "[but] I've got used to it now, and I'm super, super happy about it." She added that she knows the baby's sex, but will only reveal it to the public in a future video.

Meanwhile, fans online are in an absolute tizzy, as they are hardly able to reconcile the little girl who first appeared on their television screens barely a decade ago with the soon-to-be mother. One tweet from Pop Base, for example, has racked up nearly 180,000 likes in less than two days and accurately sums up the public's shock to the announcement by juxtaposing a photo of Brownlee holding an ultrasound image next to her 8-year-old self holding hands with her cousin.

Another simply referenced the fact that she was 19, writing, "alexa play where'd all the time go," alongside a picture of an intoxicated and depressed Barney. Another user summed it up by writing, "finding out sophia grace is pregnant is literally the same thing as finding out a person you to went to school w is pregnant." Regardless, congrats to the mother-to-be and her bundle of joy!