Sophia Grace And Rosie Look All Grown-Up Years After Their Ellen Debut

With "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" coming to an end, the talk show is now pulling out the big guns in terms of guests, and there are very few duos that have made an impact on the show than Sophia Grace and Rosie.

Best known for their "Super Bass" cover when they were kids, Sophia Grace Brownlee and her cousin Rosie McClelland managed to snag a segment on the talk show a few years back called "Tea Time with Sophia Grace & Rosie." The two girls got the chance to interview various guests and celebrities at the time, including Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Reese Witherspoon. They also used to be regulars at red carpet events, like the Grammy Awards, the American Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, and the MTV Video Music Awards.

The rapping duo has since moved on to do their own thing, but on the last few episodes of "Ellen," they visited the show once again to share what they've been up to, much to the delight of fans who have watched them grow up.