DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Announces Second Pregnancy After Emotional Fertility Journey

"Dancing With the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Sam Cusick. Arnold announced the news via Instagram on October 24, writing, "Baby #2 coming May 2023." Arnold continued, "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister." The two welcomed their first child, daughter Sage, during the pandemic in November 2020, according to Instagram.

Arnold was a professional dancer on "DWTS," but after 10 seasons, she opted out of Season 31, as she revealed on Instagram. Arnold explained that it was in her family's best interest to step away from the competition series for a time due to logistics and her life circumstances. At the end of the post, Arnold revealed, "We are also trying to grow our family and that in itself is a complicated logistical thing as I'm sure many of you understand."

This decision came shortly after the dancer opened up about her personal fertility difficulties on social media in August. While the couple is now excited about their second pregnancy, the journey was definitely not an easy one.