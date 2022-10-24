DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Announces Second Pregnancy After Emotional Fertility Journey
"Dancing With the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Sam Cusick. Arnold announced the news via Instagram on October 24, writing, "Baby #2 coming May 2023." Arnold continued, "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister." The two welcomed their first child, daughter Sage, during the pandemic in November 2020, according to Instagram.
Arnold was a professional dancer on "DWTS," but after 10 seasons, she opted out of Season 31, as she revealed on Instagram. Arnold explained that it was in her family's best interest to step away from the competition series for a time due to logistics and her life circumstances. At the end of the post, Arnold revealed, "We are also trying to grow our family and that in itself is a complicated logistical thing as I'm sure many of you understand."
This decision came shortly after the dancer opened up about her personal fertility difficulties on social media in August. While the couple is now excited about their second pregnancy, the journey was definitely not an easy one.
Lindsey Arnold had a tumultuous fertility journey
Former "Dancing With the Stars" pro Lindsey Arnold made it clear to her followers that she was trying for a second child during the summer of 2022. In August, via a TikTok video, Arnold shared the moment she thought she was pregnant after getting a positive result on an at-home pregnancy test, but was then later seen in tears, heartbroken, as it ended up being a false-positive. It was a very emotional situation for the family, but luckily, things ended up turning around.
Arnold eventually got pregnant and opened up to E! News about the moment she found out. "It was just the best feeling," she explained. "My husband and I have been trying for a while now. And it's been something that we've known we've wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We're excited to expand our family."
When it comes to the child's gender, Arnold is keeping quiet this time around until she knows for sure. "I was one million percent convinced that I was having a boy for my first pregnancy and I was obviously wrong," she explained. Despite a tumultuous fertility journey the second time around, Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick appear to be happier than ever about expecting again.