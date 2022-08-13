DWTS' Lindsay Arnold Is Dealing With Sad Pregnancy News

Lindsay Arnold confirmed she's ready to welcome another baby with her high school sweetheart-turned-husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick. In early August, the 28-year-old "Dancing with the Stars" alum posted a video on YouTube to give fans an update. "I am currently trying to get pregnant," Arnold said. "So for everyone asking about that, it's happening. It kind of has been happening for a while, so send your good luck vibes to us."

But soon after, Arnold shared a sad update. In a TikTok video shared on August 11, Arnold was in tears as she reacted to a false positive pregnancy test. After she was seen telling a beaming Sage that mommy "has a baby in her tummy," the joyful moment was cut off with an update of Arnold crying as her toddler daughter wiped away tears from her face. In the caption, Arnold wrote, "When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your [period] a few days later, but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way."

The disappointed "DWTS" pro also thanked her sweet girl for helping to console her. "I don't know what I would do without you," she wrote of Sage. Arnold also posted to Instagram, describing her daughter as her "tiny best friend." As of this writing, Arnold's tear-filled TikTok has already received more than 2.3 million views, as well as more than 1,000 supportive comments from fans.