DWTS' Lindsay Arnold Is Dealing With Sad Pregnancy News
Fans of "Dancing with the Stars" have been tuned into the recent baby boom amongst the professional dancers from the show. Over the past couple of years, several pros have become first-time parents, including Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, and most recently, Sharna Burgess, whose son Zane was born in June. In addition, "DWTS" pro Jenna Johnson and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy recently announced they are expecting their first child together, due in January.
For some "DWTS" dancers, it's already time to start thinking about baby No. 2. Peta Murgatroyd, who shares son Shai with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, has been actively trying to have a second baby and has been vocal about her fertility struggles and journey with In vitro fertilization, per Us Weekly. And in a December 2021 Instagram post, Arnold, who gave birth to daughter, Sage Jill, in November 2020, hinted that she was ready to give her child a sibling. "I still get emotional over newborn Sagey," she told fans alongside a reel of throwback pics. "I think that means it time to make another, right?" However, her journey hasn't exactly been easy.
Lindsay Arnold received disappointing pregnancy news
Lindsay Arnold confirmed she's ready to welcome another baby with her high school sweetheart-turned-husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick. In early August, the 28-year-old "Dancing with the Stars" alum posted a video on YouTube to give fans an update. "I am currently trying to get pregnant," Arnold said. "So for everyone asking about that, it's happening. It kind of has been happening for a while, so send your good luck vibes to us."
But soon after, Arnold shared a sad update. In a TikTok video shared on August 11, Arnold was in tears as she reacted to a false positive pregnancy test. After she was seen telling a beaming Sage that mommy "has a baby in her tummy," the joyful moment was cut off with an update of Arnold crying as her toddler daughter wiped away tears from her face. In the caption, Arnold wrote, "When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your [period] a few days later, but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way."
The disappointed "DWTS" pro also thanked her sweet girl for helping to console her. "I don't know what I would do without you," she wrote of Sage. Arnold also posted to Instagram, describing her daughter as her "tiny best friend." As of this writing, Arnold's tear-filled TikTok has already received more than 2.3 million views, as well as more than 1,000 supportive comments from fans.