Antonio Brown Takes Another Brutal Dig At Tom Brady Amid Gisele Bündchen Drama

As if Tom Brady's personal life hasn't been messy enough lately, his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Antonio Brown seems fixated on reminding him of it. Previously teammates on the New England Patriots, Brady and Brown seemed thick as thieves once upon a time. When Brown joined the Buccaneers in 2020, Brady even let Brown crash with him and now-estranged wife Gisele Bündchen for a period. "Antonio's a good friend of mine ... we've gotten to know each other pretty well over the years," Brady explained on the "Westwood One Sports" podcast.

Unfortunately, it seems much love was lost between the two following Brown's release from the Bucs after an on-the-field January incident. After Brady and Bündchen faced divorce rumors, reportedly retaining attorneys to start the process, Brown has been posting some pretty unkind memes about the subject matter. An inexplicable October 2 Instagram post on his feed showed a throwback photo of him and Bündchen closely embracing after the Buccaneers' 2021 Super Bowl win. A week later, Brown took an even more direct hit at Brady, tweeting a photoshopped cover of the book, "Daddy Doesn't Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce." The illustration in the altered image planted Brady's face on the father leaving his family, while Brown is shown watching the scene through the window.

Although many have criticized Brown for his apparent lack of sympathy, the former wide receiver shows no sign of halting his troll campaign.