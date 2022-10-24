Antonio Brown Takes Another Brutal Dig At Tom Brady Amid Gisele Bündchen Drama
As if Tom Brady's personal life hasn't been messy enough lately, his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Antonio Brown seems fixated on reminding him of it. Previously teammates on the New England Patriots, Brady and Brown seemed thick as thieves once upon a time. When Brown joined the Buccaneers in 2020, Brady even let Brown crash with him and now-estranged wife Gisele Bündchen for a period. "Antonio's a good friend of mine ... we've gotten to know each other pretty well over the years," Brady explained on the "Westwood One Sports" podcast.
Unfortunately, it seems much love was lost between the two following Brown's release from the Bucs after an on-the-field January incident. After Brady and Bündchen faced divorce rumors, reportedly retaining attorneys to start the process, Brown has been posting some pretty unkind memes about the subject matter. An inexplicable October 2 Instagram post on his feed showed a throwback photo of him and Bündchen closely embracing after the Buccaneers' 2021 Super Bowl win. A week later, Brown took an even more direct hit at Brady, tweeting a photoshopped cover of the book, "Daddy Doesn't Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce." The illustration in the altered image planted Brady's face on the father leaving his family, while Brown is shown watching the scene through the window.
Although many have criticized Brown for his apparent lack of sympathy, the former wide receiver shows no sign of halting his troll campaign.
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen yet again
Antonio Brown can't stop, won't stop when it comes to mocking ex-teammate Tom Brady's marital issues. On October 23, Brown trolled Brady again about Gisele Bündchen on social media, this time taking his talents to Snapchat, per TMZ. Posting an old photo of Bündchen wrapping her arms around Brady's shoulders, Brown edited his own head onto the quarterback's.
Brown's relentless targeting of Brady's personal life has made some wonder exactly what went down between the former friends. One Twitter denizen offered, "Makes you wonder what Tom did. Probably got AB kicked off the team in Tampa. Stop assuming Tom is innocent." Many others think that Brown is insinuating an extramarital affair between himself and Bündchen. As one fan put it, Brady's decision to let Brown live with him and Bündchen might have been a miscall, writing, "They all may have been at the house one day and Tom could have had one of those 'I'll be right back' situations and thats all it took."
In any case, don't expect Brown's social media assault on Brady to cease anytime soon. After all, he pinned his October 22 tweet imploring followers to support the embattled and controversial Kanye "Ye" West.