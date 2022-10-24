Leslie Jordan's Last Instagram Post Is Heartbreaking After His Death
The news of Leslie Jordan's tragic death stunned fans and the entertainment world alike. TMZ announced that the comedian and actor died on October 24 after crashing his car into a building in Hollywood. Authorities said they believed Jordan had "suffered some sort of medical emergency" before losing control of his BMW. He was 67 years old.
Adding further to the tragedy is the fact that the legendary performer's father also died in a crash. Allen Jordan passed away when his son was just 11 years old. "This is my sweet family! The year my daddy was killed in a plane crash. Around 1966," Jordan captioned a throwback photo on Facebook. Per TV Guide, despite standing at only 4 feet 11 inches tall, Jordan made a massive impact on the Broadway, comedy, television, and movie worlds. He appeared in numerous plays, films, and hit shows, such as Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story," and the long-running sitcom, "Hearts Afire."
Jordan was an outspoken activist for the LGBTQ community. He even trolled Vladimir Putin over his homophobia, telling "Miss Putin" it's "time to come out of the closet" and stop "acting so butch." Jordan quipped in an Instagram video, "The lady doth protest too much." It was actually Instagram that provided Jordan with a new platform in life. Page Six reports the sexagenarian "became a viral social media star" during the pandemic by posting "heartwarming and comedic clips." All of this makes Jordan's last Instagram post especially heartbreaking after his death.
Leslie Jordan's poignant Instagram post
The day before Leslie Jordan joined the already too-long list of celebrities who died in car crashes, he posted a new video to Instgram. Given his death the following day, the video is now steeped in heartbreak. On October 23, Jordan posted a clip of himself singing a bluesy hymn while his friend strums a guitar. "Sunday Mornin' Hymn Singin' with @dannymyrick. Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin' out real soon. Love. Light. Leslie," he captioned the clip.
Jordan looks healthy and happy as he sings the hymn, "When the Lord is Called up Yonder." The lyrics are made all the more poignant by his death the following day. "When the trumpets of the Lord shall sound and time shall be no more. The morning breaks eternal, bright, and fair," Jordan croons. "When the roll is called up yonder, I'll be there," he continues.
There was an outpouring of grief and love from fans on the post. "RIP, you made me smile so many times during the pandemic; you will be missed," read one comment with a crying emoji. "My heart is broken right now," another fan commented. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his manager told The New York Post. "What he lacked in height, he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being," they added.