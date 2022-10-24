Leslie Jordan's Last Instagram Post Is Heartbreaking After His Death

The news of Leslie Jordan's tragic death stunned fans and the entertainment world alike. TMZ announced that the comedian and actor died on October 24 after crashing his car into a building in Hollywood. Authorities said they believed Jordan had "suffered some sort of medical emergency" before losing control of his BMW. He was 67 years old.

Adding further to the tragedy is the fact that the legendary performer's father also died in a crash. Allen Jordan passed away when his son was just 11 years old. "This is my sweet family! The year my daddy was killed in a plane crash. Around 1966," Jordan captioned a throwback photo on Facebook. Per TV Guide, despite standing at only 4 feet 11 inches tall, Jordan made a massive impact on the Broadway, comedy, television, and movie worlds. He appeared in numerous plays, films, and hit shows, such as Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story," and the long-running sitcom, "Hearts Afire."

Jordan was an outspoken activist for the LGBTQ community. He even trolled Vladimir Putin over his homophobia, telling "Miss Putin" it's "time to come out of the closet" and stop "acting so butch." Jordan quipped in an Instagram video, "The lady doth protest too much." It was actually Instagram that provided Jordan with a new platform in life. Page Six reports the sexagenarian "became a viral social media star" during the pandemic by posting "heartwarming and comedic clips." All of this makes Jordan's last Instagram post especially heartbreaking after his death.