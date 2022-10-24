Will & Grace's Eric McCormack Pays Touching Tribute To Co-Star Leslie Jordan

On Twitter, Eric McCormack offered a sincere tribute to his former costar Leslie Jordan, and McCormack's post makes it clear just how beloved and kind Jordan really was. "Crushed to learn about the loss of [Leslie Jordan], the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I've ever known," McCormack wrote in his tweet. "The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his ['Will & Grace'] episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man."

On Jordan's own Instagram page, the actor's loved ones wrote a message to his fans and friends that reiterated this sentiment. "The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time," the Instagram caption reads, in part.

The actor also received loving tributes from RuPaul's Drag Race, who tweeted, "Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all." Jackée Harris shared sweet sentiments as well, tweeting, "Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend." George Takei wrote on Twitter, "Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit."