Will & Grace's Eric McCormack Pays Touching Tribute To Co-Star Leslie Jordan
The sudden death of comedic actor Leslie Jordan was a gut punch to everyone — but especially for the 67-year-old legend's friends and former co-stars. Jordan died in a car accident on October 24, according to Variety, and it's suspected that the crash was due to some kind of medical emergency. Some of Jordan's best-known roles include the "American Horror Story" series, the movie "The Help," and, most recently, the series "Call Me Kat," according to his IMDb. He was also, of course, well-remembered for playing Karen's "frenemy" Beverly Leslie on "Will & Grace," for which he won an Emmy in 2006.
Many people offered social media tributes to the late actor in the wake of his shocking death, including some of his "Will & Grace" cast mates. Sean Hayes, who played Jack, wrote on Twitter, "My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with." Eric McCormack, who played the titular Will on the long-running sitcom along with Jordan, also wrote a heartfelt goodbye message.
Eric McCormack joins many others in offering tribute to Leslie Jordan on Twitter
On Twitter, Eric McCormack offered a sincere tribute to his former costar Leslie Jordan, and McCormack's post makes it clear just how beloved and kind Jordan really was. "Crushed to learn about the loss of [Leslie Jordan], the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I've ever known," McCormack wrote in his tweet. "The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his ['Will & Grace'] episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man."
On Jordan's own Instagram page, the actor's loved ones wrote a message to his fans and friends that reiterated this sentiment. "The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time," the Instagram caption reads, in part.
The actor also received loving tributes from RuPaul's Drag Race, who tweeted, "Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all." Jackée Harris shared sweet sentiments as well, tweeting, "Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend." George Takei wrote on Twitter, "Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit."