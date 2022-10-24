Matchmaker Pairs Kylie Jenner With Unexpected Star As Cracks In Travis Scott Relationship Emerge - Exclusive

Travis Scott might not be the one for Kylie Jenner, and Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, explained why to Nicki Swift. "When it comes to the on-again and off-again relationship with Travis, where there is smoke, there is fire," Trombetti exclusively told us. "This isn't the first time there was rumored to be something with this woman ... It is a shame because Kylie and Travis have two kids and appear to be a solid family unit." Trombetti is referring to the 2019 split between Jenner and Scott, where Rojean Kar was implicated for the first time, per E! News.

Trombetti said that Jenner would have nothing to worry about if she ended her relationship with Scott. She's young, beautiful, and shows maturity as a mom. "[H]ow many young women do you know that have it together like this with 2 kids, a solid relationship, and also extremely successful in multiple businesses?" Trombetti said.

The relationship guru suggested that Jenner set her sights on actor Kofi Siriboe instead. Siriboe is famous for his roles in the series "Queen Sugar" and "Insecure." Trombetti said of Siriboe, "He isn't new to this Hollywood machine, and he would make a good match. He is age-appropriate, but more importantly, he knows how to keep his private life private." Trombetti said that Siriboe is classy and keeps out of the spotlight. "You always need attraction, and I am sure that would be there tenfold. He's a handsome, respectable guy."