Matchmaker Pairs Kylie Jenner With Unexpected Star As Cracks In Travis Scott Relationship Emerge - Exclusive
Travis Scott is addressing allegations that he was unfaithful to Kylie Jenner with influencer Rojean Kar. In October 2022, Kar posted a video on her Instagram stories featuring the rapper, which was what initially sparked ongoing rumors. Scott addressed these musings in an Instagram story, saying, "It's a lot of weird s–t going on," per E! News. Scott went on to say, "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person." He added that he had "never been with this person," and asked for people to stop feeding into "the fictional storytelling."
Kar clapped back at Scott's post with a video claiming he was lying. "Saying you don't know me and you've never once been with me when you've definitely been with me, when ... everybody's seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on," she said in a video saved by The Shade Room. Kar went on to claim that Scott cheats on Jenner regularly.
Scott and Jenner have been together since 2017, according to Us Weekly. They welcomed a daughter, Stormi, together, and a son who has gone unnamed since birth, as the couple can't decide on the right moniker for him. While they appear to be a happy family unit, a relationship expert has offered an alternative partner for Jenner should she decide that enough is enough with Scott's reportedly devious ways.
Could Kofi Siriboe be a match for Kylie Jenner?
Travis Scott might not be the one for Kylie Jenner, and Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, explained why to Nicki Swift. "When it comes to the on-again and off-again relationship with Travis, where there is smoke, there is fire," Trombetti exclusively told us. "This isn't the first time there was rumored to be something with this woman ... It is a shame because Kylie and Travis have two kids and appear to be a solid family unit." Trombetti is referring to the 2019 split between Jenner and Scott, where Rojean Kar was implicated for the first time, per E! News.
Trombetti said that Jenner would have nothing to worry about if she ended her relationship with Scott. She's young, beautiful, and shows maturity as a mom. "[H]ow many young women do you know that have it together like this with 2 kids, a solid relationship, and also extremely successful in multiple businesses?" Trombetti said.
The relationship guru suggested that Jenner set her sights on actor Kofi Siriboe instead. Siriboe is famous for his roles in the series "Queen Sugar" and "Insecure." Trombetti said of Siriboe, "He isn't new to this Hollywood machine, and he would make a good match. He is age-appropriate, but more importantly, he knows how to keep his private life private." Trombetti said that Siriboe is classy and keeps out of the spotlight. "You always need attraction, and I am sure that would be there tenfold. He's a handsome, respectable guy."