New Details Of Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane's Cause Of Death Have Been Released

Robbie Coltrane, known for his role as Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" films, tragically died at age 72 on October 14, 2022, per Page Six. The cause of death was not immediately revealed — however, it was confirmed that he died in a Scotland hospital, according to USA Today. Following the actor's death, Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, released a statement obtained by Deadline and said, "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set." He added, "I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

Coltrane appeared in all eight "Harry Potter" films and developed a dedicated fan base throughout his career, so fans immediately began paying tribute to the actor online. One tweeted, "RIP Robbie Coltrane. You will be our Hagrid, always." Another Twitter user wrote, "What a brilliant career and a brilliant man who made a world of magic even more magical. RIP Robbie Coltrane."

Some fans couldn't help but wonder what exactly happened to Coltrane that led to this death. And now, details surrounding the tragedy have finally been released.