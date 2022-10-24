New Details Of Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane's Cause Of Death Have Been Released
Robbie Coltrane, known for his role as Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" films, tragically died at age 72 on October 14, 2022, per Page Six. The cause of death was not immediately revealed — however, it was confirmed that he died in a Scotland hospital, according to USA Today. Following the actor's death, Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, released a statement obtained by Deadline and said, "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set." He added, "I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."
Coltrane appeared in all eight "Harry Potter" films and developed a dedicated fan base throughout his career, so fans immediately began paying tribute to the actor online. One tweeted, "RIP Robbie Coltrane. You will be our Hagrid, always." Another Twitter user wrote, "What a brilliant career and a brilliant man who made a world of magic even more magical. RIP Robbie Coltrane."
Some fans couldn't help but wonder what exactly happened to Coltrane that led to this death. And now, details surrounding the tragedy have finally been released.
Robbie Coltrane suffered from several health issues
The world was shocked to hear that beloved actor Robbie Coltrane died unexpectedly on October 14, according to NPR — especially because his cause of death was not immediately reported. Recently, however, TMZ revealed that the actor had reportedly suffered from multiple serious health issues. According to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Coltrane died after multiple organ failure; he had suffered from sepsis, a lower respiratory infection, and heart blockages.
Coltrane had also been previously diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, per People. These factors, in addition to obesity, contributed to his death, the Daily Mail reported. Coltrane had reportedly been dealing with health issues for quite some time, as he pulled out of London Comic Con in June for "medical reasons."
Coltrane's fans, co-stars, and loved ones continue to mourn his death. Emma Watson paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram and said, "His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance." She added, "I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us" (via Entertainment Weekly). Robbie Coltrane will be remembered for his remarkable talent and the lasting impact he left on the entertainment industry.