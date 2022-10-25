Leslie Jordan's Sitcom Call Me Kat Grieves His Heartbreaking Death

The world was dealt a devastating blow on October 24 when it was confirmed beloved actor Leslie Jordan had died. TMZ reported the 67-year-old actor passed away following a car crash, suspecting he had a medical emergency that resulted in his car careering into the side of a building. Los Angeles Times reported he was declared dead at the scene. A message confirming Jordan's death was posted to his Instagram, where he boasted almost 6 million followers, which read, "The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."

Plenty took the opportunity to share their condolences in the comments section, including several familiar faces who have worked with Jordan. "He was the funniest, loveliest guy on the planet and a true friend," commented Dylan McDermott, while Selma Blair wrote in part, "This is too sad for us today. Oh Leslie! I love you so much. So much. You are stardust and all the love we are all crying into world. My own spirit lifts when I think of you. And always will."

Jordan's co-stars on the Mayim Bialik-led sitcom "Call Me Kat" have now been paying tribute to the late star, as the impact of his death continued to send waves of sadness across the globe.