Leslie Jordan's Sitcom Call Me Kat Grieves His Heartbreaking Death
The world was dealt a devastating blow on October 24 when it was confirmed beloved actor Leslie Jordan had died. TMZ reported the 67-year-old actor passed away following a car crash, suspecting he had a medical emergency that resulted in his car careering into the side of a building. Los Angeles Times reported he was declared dead at the scene. A message confirming Jordan's death was posted to his Instagram, where he boasted almost 6 million followers, which read, "The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."
Plenty took the opportunity to share their condolences in the comments section, including several familiar faces who have worked with Jordan. "He was the funniest, loveliest guy on the planet and a true friend," commented Dylan McDermott, while Selma Blair wrote in part, "This is too sad for us today. Oh Leslie! I love you so much. So much. You are stardust and all the love we are all crying into world. My own spirit lifts when I think of you. And always will."
Jordan's co-stars on the Mayim Bialik-led sitcom "Call Me Kat" have now been paying tribute to the late star, as the impact of his death continued to send waves of sadness across the globe.
Call Me Kat paused production after Leslie Jordan's death
Leslie Jordan starred as Phil in "Call Me Kat," the head baker at Kat's café, and his death was clearly profoundly felt by his co-stars. Deadline reported production on Season 3 was put on hold, as it was reported he'd already filmed nine new episodes. Jordan was scheduled to appear in every episode of the season, per The Hollywood Reporter, with five of the episodes he's filmed having already aired.
The show's Instagram shared a black and white photo of the star on October 24, writing, "We are shocked and devastated by today's tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor, and gifted us with countless memories that will last forever. We extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie's family, friends, and fans."
Mayim Bialik, the cast, and crew also shared a statement, which read in part, per Deadline, "He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh." Bialik shared the same statement on Instagram alongside several photos of the beloved late actor.