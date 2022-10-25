James Tupper Gives Sad Update On Estate War Between Anne Heche's Sons

Understandably, Anne Heche's sons haven't had the easiest time of things since she died after going into a coma following a dramatic car crash in August. Speaking in the wake of her death, Heche's son Homer Laffoon (who she shared with Coleman "Coley" Laffoon), shared (per Today), "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

But, sadly, the tragedy resulted in tension between Heche's sons. In early September, People confirmed that Heche did not have a will and Homer had filed papers to get control of his mom's estate. In legal documents, he pointed out that he and Atlas Tupper (who was born in 2009) were the rightful airs, but seeing as he was a legal adult, he should be the estate's administrator. His lawyer then clarified that he was not looking to make himself the sole beneficiary, stating, "Homer is also in the process of having a third party appointed 'guardian ad litem' for his younger brother, Atlas, to represent Atlas' interests in the probate proceedings."

But it seemed like that didn't go down too well with Atlas or his dad, Heche's former boyfriend, James Tupper, and now the latter is shedding more light on what's been going on behind the scenes since the actor's death via court documents.