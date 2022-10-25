Brittney Griner Faces Devastating Ruling On Her Russian Prison Sentence

Brittney Griner's story is one that fans both far and near have been following closely since she was arrested at a Russian airport for possession of cannabis oil in February and right before Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, according to People. Griner's testimony about her Russian detention is heartbreaking to hear as she wasn't given the chance to hire an attorney. And Griner says that she had no idea how the cannabis ended up in her luggage to begin with. To make matters worse, a lot of what she said was lost in translation. "I remember one time him receiving stacks of paper that he was supposed to translate to me, and he looked at them for a brief moment and [said], 'Basically you are guilty,'" she explained, as detailed by CNN. In other words, Griner could not say anything in a country where she already didn't have a voice.

And because the sun doesn't seem to be shining anywhere in Moscow these days, Griner's prison sentence has also sent shockwaves through Twitter. The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison and slapped with a 9 million ruble fine ($16,000), according to the New York Times. And while there was a little glimmer of hope that Griner's appeal of her 9-year prison sentence would help ease some of the pain she's faced behind bars in Russia, there are new reports that suggest there are more cloudy days ahead for this American professional athlete abroad.