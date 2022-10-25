Andy Cohen Apologizes To One Beverly Hills Housewife After Reunion Backlash

You don't have to be a real housewife to get in on the franchise's signature drama. Fans called out the show's host, Andy Cohen, for his behavior during the latest "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion.

The trouble started when Cohen attempted to address ongoing drama between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais. In April, Jayne used her Instagram Story (via Us Weekly) to share a video of Beauvais' new book in the trash. "Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I'm sure you'll see this," Jayne said in the video's caption.

The shady video has long been a topic of discussion with Cohen. On an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," the host asked Jayne, "Scale from one to 10: How much do you regret tossing Garcelle's book into the garbage?" The star was quick to reply, "Negative five." Beyond her scathing response, Jayne dropped another bombshell at the latest RHOBH reunion, and now Cohen is caught in the crosshairs for how he handled the drama.