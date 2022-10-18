The View Co-Hosts Deem Andy Cohen Biased Over Handling Of Jen Shah's Legal Woes

The co-hosts of the ABC talk show "The View" have made their thoughts on Bravo host Andy Cohen's treatment of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah crystal clear (per Twitter). The input from "The View" follows Cohen's comments during BravoCon 2022 that suggest Shah could be leaving the reality series due to her legal difficulties (via Page Six). In July 2022, Shah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in relation to a telemarketing scam, according to the Page Six report.

Shah isn't the first star from a "Real Housewives" series to run into legal trouble while still on television, as the co-hosts of "The View" keenly pointed out. Others, such as Teresa Giudice and Erika Jayne, have faced similar controversies. Jayne has been caught up in legal issues surrounding her husband Tom Girardi's alleged embezzlement (via BuzzFeed News), while Giudice served a prison sentence on fraud charges in 2015 (via Today).

Now, the women of "The View" have some choice words for Cohen, who is seemingly showing his bias over Shah's legal woes.