Erika Jayne Reveals The Moment Her Feud With Garcelle Beauvais Passed The Point Of No Return

Tensions rose between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais on Season 11 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." During an episode where Jayne discussed the legal issues of her ex-husband Tom Girardi — which included embezzlement charges — the two castmates became heated. The "Pretty Mess" singer divulged to Beauvais that Girardi still called her often, but she did not take his calls. Later, the "Coming 2 America" actor relayed that info to other housewives, and that did not sit well with Jayne. "Well, I do mind you saying that because I feel like you're betraying my friendship right now. But please, have your moment," Jayne responded, feeling her trust had been violated (via People). This caused a blow-up which left Jayne in tears.

Unfortunately, the break between seasons did not seem to squash the feud between the two castmates. In January, a "RHOBH" fan account pointed out that Beauvais had unfollowed Jayne on Instagram. "Well [let] me unfollow her back," the singer wrote in response.

An explosive trailer dropped to promote Season 12 of the hit Bravo series in April. The footage appeared to hint that tensions remained high between the pair. After the trailer was released, Page Six asked Beauvais if she had mended her relationship with Jayne. "No," she told the outlet. "There's a few, you know, bumps in the road," Beauvais said about their relationship. Apparently, their friendship hit a point that was beyond repair.