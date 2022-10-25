Tom Brady Solidifies His Future With The NFL

Tom Brady may have considered retiring in the past, but now he appears more focused on his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers than ever. In fact, even his family life seems to have taken a backseat during this NFL season. Most recently, Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, shocked fans when she hired a top divorce lawyer in Florida. It appeared that the couple was headed for a major divorce, especially once a source revealed to Page Six what many had already expected. "Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers. They are ready for a fight," the insider claimed. "Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody. But it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world."

In September, the outlet reported that the couple was in a huge fight over the fact that Brady would not retire from the NFL. This seemed to be a deal-breaker for Bündchen, but didn't seem to be enough of a factor to stop Brady from continuing his football career. In August, the quarterback took 11 days off of training camp to "deal with personal things," but returned to practice right afterward, per CNN. And now, it's clear that Brady's main priority still seems to be on the sport he fell in love with decades ago.