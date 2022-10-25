Jenna Bush Hager Speaks On Status Of Hoda Kotb's Love Life After Joel Schiffman Split

By all appearances, Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman were on the road to wedding bliss when they pulled the plug on their eight-year relationship. Kotb originally announced that she was engaged to the financier on "Today" in 2019, and she also shared the sad news of their split on the morning show in January 2022. "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," she explained. Because the exes share two daughters, Haley and Hope, Schiffman will always remain a fixture in Kotb's life.

The 58-year-old confessed that it was difficult for her to discuss the breakup on the show, but because she'd always been so willing to share some of her happier relationship moments with "Today" viewers, she seemingly felt an obligation to inform them about what was going on. Balancing a high-profile career with adjusting to the new challenges of co-parenting two young kids might seem like a lot to handle, but four months after Kotb and Schiffman called it quits, the news anchor told People that she was ready to find love again. She recalled how she told her sister, "I'm not going to be by myself."

Luckily, Jenna Bush Hager is helping her co-host on her romantic quest — and Hager is keeping fans updated on her progress.