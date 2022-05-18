Hoda Kotb Opens Up About Single Life After Splitting With Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb is feeling joyful after her breakup from Joel Schiffman. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight from May 17, Kotb explained that she hasn't been quick to get back into dating again and is "tiptoeing along" in this area. Instead, she is having a good time focusing on her family and herself. "I'm really enjoying my kids and my life," Kotb said. "I'm treasuring this time."

Kotb's "Today" show colleagues Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie, who interviewed alongside Kotb, offered their thoughts on their co-host's new chapter. The two showed their protective sides as they talked about Kotb's dating life. "Anyone that dates Hoda has to get through us first," Guthrie said. "Yeah, good luck," Bush Hager jokingly added.

People reported that Kotb recently discussed her optimistic outlook on finding love again during a "Today" episode. "I know at some point, and I can see it, it will happen. When? I can't say, but ... I'm gonna be just fine," Kotb said as she recalled a conversation she had with her sister about dating. Furthermore, she said her "heart is open" to meeting someone new. When the moment is right, Kotb will find that special someone, and in the meantime, it's great to see she's cherishing her time being single!